Nur-Sultan ready for cooperation with Moscow in all areas, says Kazakh PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 4. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s government is ready for a wide dialogue with the Russian government in all areas, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin.

"The main goal of the governments of our countries is to fully reach the tasks set at the top level. This is our third meeting this year. The Kazakh government is ready for an active dialogue in all areas of our cooperation aimed at deepening our economic collaboration," he said.

In January-May, trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan rose by almost 5% to over $9 bln, Kazakh PM said, adding that the republic’s government is ready "to ensure the dynamic development of the Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership in all areas.".