About 30 flights from Moscow airports to southern Russia cancelled

MOSCOW, February 24, /TASS/. About 30 flights have been cancelled from Moscow airports to Russia’s south, online boarding information shows.

In particular, flights to Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Sochi, Anapa, Simferopol, Volgograd, and Astrakhan have been cancelled.

The operation of 12 airports in Russia’s southern cities was temporarily suspended, specifically, in Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Anapa, Gelendzhik, Elista, Stavropol, Belgorod, Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Voronezh, and Simferopol, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency’s report says.