MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The MOEX Index plunged by 18.59% during Monday trading to 2,762.44 points, according to the trading data as of 10:15 pm Moscow time.

As of 11:09 pm, the MOEX Index was down by 13.93% at 2,920.52 points, diving below 2,800 points for the first time since November 2020.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 3.21% at 79.78 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was up by 3.11% at 90.27 rubles.