Gazprom Energoholding investments will grow by 15-20% in 2022

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The investment program of Gazprom Energoholding at the end of 2021 amounted to 106 bln rubles ($1.4 bln), in 2022 it may increase by 15-20%, First Deputy General Director of Gazprom Energoholding Pavel Shatsky announced on Thursday.

"For 2022, the level of investment is planned at a level of 15-20% higher than that reached in 2021," he said. Shatsky explained that the growth in investments is connected with the implementation of the company's projects.

He also noted that at the same time, the holding's revenue under the Russian Accounting Standards for the last year could amount to about 572.8 bln rubles ($7.5 bln), and EBITDA - 127.6 bln rubles ($1.67 bln).

Gazprom Energoholding also set a new dividend payout target of 50% or more of net income, Shatsky said.

Gazprom Energoholding is a vertically integrated holding company (100% subsidiary of Gazprom) that manages the generating companies of the Gazprom Group in accordance with single corporate standards.