Hainan's medical tourism zone revenues exceed $240 million in 2021

HAIKOU /China/, February 14. /TASS/. Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone saw its revenues increase 83.7% to 1.53 billion yuan (over $240 million) in 2021, the Hainan Daily reported.

According to the provincial health committee cited by the newspaper, more than 127,000 people used the services of clinics located in the Lecheng Zone during the said period. "This is an increase of 90.57% over 2020," the local authorities specified.

The committee said that patients in Hainan can access more than 200 advanced foreign technologies and drugs, which require a special license and have not yet been distributed in other regions of mainland China. According to the official plan, this year the government will continue to stimulate the intensive development of the Lecheng Zone, promote the level of services provided there, and build capacity to effectively treat all kinds of diseases, including very rare ones.

In February 2013, the Chinese State Council approved an initiative to establish an advanced health cluster in eastern Hainan. Lecheng is a short car ride from the annual Boao Forum for Asia and is considered the island's "medical landmark".