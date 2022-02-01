Export contracts signed for over 50 mln doses of Russia’s EpiVacCorona vaccine

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Manufacturers of the Russian EpiVacCorona vaccine against coronavirus have entered into agreements and contracts with foreign companies for the supply of more than 50 mln doses of the drug, the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, which developed the vaccine, said on Monday.

"Currently, the manufacturers of the EpiVacCorona vaccine and foreign companies have concluded agreements and contracts for the supply of the vaccine abroad with a total volume of more than 50 mln doses," the statement said.

EpiVacCorona vaccine was developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology under Russia’s Consumer Rights watchdog and was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on October 13, 2020. According to the center, almost 6.5 mln vaccine kits were introduced into civilian circulation in 2021.