Booking.com to pay fine in due course — company

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Booking.com is disappointed with the court decision dismissing its complaint against the earlier imposed fine but intends to pay it in due course, the company’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"We are disappointment with the today’s judgment and will pay the fine within the prescribed term. We at the same time plan to consider the further legal action possible for us," the press service said.

Earlier today, the Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal filed by Booking.com against the award of the Moscow Arbitration Court, which had upheld the lawfulness of the fine worth 1.3 bln rubles ($16.8 mln) imposed by the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on the company for the abuse of its dominant position on the Russian market.

Booking.com appealed against the award of the Moscow Arbitration Court in December 2021.