Trade turnover between Russia, Iran record-breaking in 2021 — Trade Representative

TEHRAN, January 28. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Iran is likely to reach record-breaking $4 bln as of 2021 year-end, Russian Trade Representative in Iran Rustam Zhiganshin told TASS on Friday.

"The turnover surged by 89.4% during the first eleven months against the like period of the last year and stood at $3.76 bln. Grounds are in place to expect we will reach the record-high figure of $4 bln as of 2021 year-end," the Trade Representative said.

"Agricultural produce account for about 80% in the trade turnover between the countries," Zhiganshin said. "Grains and oil-bearing crops moved up in our export in the first instance," he said. "Export of vaccines can be noted among new positions - our relevant supplies to Iran totaled $45 mln," the Trade Representative said.

"Implementation of certain projects in the energy sphere is underway, which became more active in 2021. This backed the turnover growth over the last year," Zhiganshin noted. "Vegetables, fruits, dried fruits and nuts are imported from Iran in the first instance," he said.