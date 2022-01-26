Italian businessmen view Russia as reliable partner — Chamber of Commerce

ROME, January 26. /TASS/. Italian businessmen view Russia as a reliable partner, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Vincenzo Trani said in the statement after the meeting, received by TASS.

"The Italian-Russian Chamber and the Italian business world look at Russia as at the reliable partner. I believe greater opportunities exist in this regard, our task is to unlock them in terms of bilateral economic interaction," Trani said.

There should be "an open discussion, free from political background, for mutually beneficial use of not yet steady economic growth," he added.

"Businessmen had the opportunity during the meeting to ask questions, express doubts and discuss problematic topics, just as to offer solutions directly to President Putin, communication with whom without the political overtone covered topics of trade and economic situation in Russia," the Italian-Russian Chamber said.