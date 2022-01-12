Hainan unveils official logo of the island's free trade port

HAIKOU /China/, Jan. 12. /TASS/. The authorities of Hainan province presented the official logo of the island's free trade port. This is reported by the local newspaper Nanhaiwan.

The logo includes elements typical to Hainan — a sail, a sea wave, and a coconut palm tree, which symbolize Hainan's determination, using the tailwind and cutting the waves, to expand the openness of the island and promote the construction of a free trade port. The logo is in various shades of red, blue, and green. It was created by Chinese designer Chen Tsungzhong.

According to the article, the organizers of the logo contest received more than 1.4 thousand works and narrowed all applications down to the top 10. The winner was chosen by online voting.

June 1, 2020 the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council of China published a program for the creation of a free trade port in Hainan. The document provides for the creation of a special customs zone on this tropical island. The PRC authorities plan to complete the construction of the free port on the territory of the province in 2025, by which time the island should have a system of free trade and investment. By 2035, Hainan is expected to have a free trade and investment system, cross-border capital flows, entry and exit of people, and freight transportation.