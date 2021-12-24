Representatives of at least 10 countries to attend renewable energy forum — Ministry

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 24. /TASS/. Over 1,000 participants and speakers from at least ten countries of the globe will attend the ARWE-2022 forum to be hosted by Rostov-on-Don in 2022, the Russian Ministry of Energy said on Friday.

"The ARWE-2022 should be the top event of the year for the development of Russia’s renewable energy sector. More than 1,000 persons, speakers from at least 10 countries of the world are expected to attend the event," the Ministry said.

It was reported earlier the renewable energy forum would be held in Rostov-on-Don in May 2022. The Rostov Region currently ranks first in terms of the installed wind power generation capacity among Russian regions.