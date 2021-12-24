Moscow urges US to stop blocking WTO mechanisms

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia is calling on its American colleagues to end attempts to undermine global trade and to return to constructive and equitable dialogue within the World Trade Organization (WTO), Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Friday.

"We have repeatedly called on Washington to end [their] attempts to undermine the primary structure of global trade. As a matter of fact, this applies not only to global trade, but also to international relations in general. We are appealing for a return to a constructive, equitable dialogue in the WTO, and, what is especially important, amid the current conditions of numerous global challenges, this acquires a special meaning," she said.

Zakharova noted that "the paralysis of the WTO's two-tier dispute resolution system makes it difficult for other countries to challenge a number of trade measures." She stressed that the measures taken by the White House represent "another puzzle in the overall picture of the US attitude to the world as a whole."

"Many organizations would like to challenge trade measures on the grounds that were developed within this organization, but they cannot do it because the appeal mechanism is blocked by the US. The United States introduced measures to contain unfair competition, while insisting that everyone should play under the WTO’s rules. Those who doubt that these rules are being violated, and those who would like to use the existing mechanisms to resolve disputes, do not have this opportunity, because it is blocked by the US," she added.

On Tuesday, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the United States intends to use the WTO to hold Russia accountable for its alleged trade activities. She made this statement after her office released its "2021 Report on the Implementation and Enforcement of Russia’s World Trade Organization (WTO) Commitments."

According to that report, "Russia maintains restrictive at-the-border measures, institutes behind-the-border measures to inhibit trade, and implements an industrial policy seemingly driven by the guiding principles of import substitution and forced localization.".