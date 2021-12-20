Media: Hainan hosts international forum on industrial seed production

SANYA /China/, December 20. /TASS/. The city of Sanya in the southern Chinese province of Hainan has become the venue for an international forum on industrial seed production. The Sanya Daily newspaper reported that the event was devoted to technological innovations in the seed industry and the creation of a solid foundation for modern agriculture with their help.

"This conference established the International Society of Seed Scientists, which will give China more opportunities to improve the seed industry and deepen international cooperation, and bring together different knowledge," said Xie Hua'an, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

More than 20 academicians as well as several hundred business representatives and industry experts from China and other countries attended the forum. They discussed technological innovation and seed security, China's food security strategies, as well as industry cooperation among countries participating in China's One Belt One Road initiative.

The forum was sponsored by the China Association for the Promotion of International Agricultural Cooperation, the Chinese Crop Production Society, the Yazhou Science and Technology City Administration, and the Shixin Corporation, which works in the field of international exhibitions and conferences.

The Chinese authorities pay great attention to the development of agriculture in Hainan Province. As Chinese researchers note, Hainan is a promising area for the selective breeding of high-yield crops thanks to the local tropical climate and the number of sunny days. Maracuja, pitaya, coconut, pomelo, and many other tropical fruits are all grown here. The island also offers opportunities for offshore fishing, horticulture and animal husbandry.