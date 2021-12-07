Moscow court fines Google over $188,000 in four cases of unlawful content

MOSCOW, December 7. / TASS /. A magistrate court in Moscow fined Google 14 mln rubles ($188,046) in four cases of failure to remove prohibited information, the court press service told TASS on Tuesday.

As of now, Google has been fined a total of 58 mln rubles ($778,890) for the same offense.

"The Tagansky district fined Google 14 million rubles under four protocols drawn up under Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Code (failure to restrict access to information)," the court press service said.

Since the beginning of the year, several foreign internet resources have been fined for failure to restrict access to prohibited information - Facebook (Meta Platforms) fined worth 70 mln rubles ($940,752), TikTok - 4.1 mln rubles ($55,103), and taking into account today's court decisions, Google will have to pay 58 mln rubles ($779,472).