Russia, India to add transport, urban development groups to intergovernmental commission

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi consider it necessary to set up new working groups on transport, urban development and railways within the framework of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), according to a joint statement released on the Kremlin website following the talks between the two leaders on Monday.

"The leaders noted the relevance of continued engagement under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) for bilateral economic cooperation in various priority areas. <…> The sides also welcomed the setting up of the new Working Groups and Sub Groups on Transport, Urban Development and Railways and looked forward to the early holding of their inaugural meetings," the statement said.

They also acknowledged the holding of 12 working group and sub-group meetings under the IRIGC-TEC and instructed the concerned officials to expeditiously conclude meetings of pending working groups, according to the statement.