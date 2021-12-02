About 12 million tonnes of Taimyr coal to be shipped via Northern Sea Route after 2030

ST. PETERSBURG, December 2. /TASS/. The amount of shipments along the Northern Sea Route from the Krasnoyarsk Region’s coal cluster, which the Northern Star Company (a part of AEON) is developing, will make about 12 million tonnes a year after 2030, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexei Chekunov told the Arctic: Present and Future forum on Thursday.

"Northern Star will make a major input in increasing shipments along the Northern Sea Route," the minister said. "From 2026, they will ship 7 million tonnes, and more than 12 million tonnes of coal after 2030."

Northern Star’s project is the development of a coal deposit. The capacity at the initial stage would be 5 million tonnes a year, 10 million tonnes a year - at the second stage, and the annual capacity by 2032 will reach up to 20 million tonnes. The company will build a processing plant and necessary infrastructures, including a coal terminal, a road, a town for shift workers, a power plant, an aerodrome, etc. Investments in the complex at the first stage will be more than 45 billion rubles ($611 million).

The 11th international forum Arctic: Present and Future will continue working in St. Petersburg to December 4. The program, which includes 52 discussion sites, two plenary sessions, and roundtables, will focus on the Arctic ecology, development of infrastructure shipments along the Northern Sea Route, and other topics.