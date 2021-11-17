Putin calls on Uzbekistan to more intensively participate in work of EAEU

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Uzbekistan to become more actively involved in the work of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), stressing the benefits of such cooperation.

"More intensive involvement of Uzbek partners in the work of the Eurasian Economic Union would open up good prospects for further deepening cooperation [between the Russian Federation and Uzbekistan]," he said in an address to the participants of the 2nd Forum of Interregional Cooperation between the two countries. The text of the speech was published on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

Putin recalled that at the end of last year, Uzbekistan received observer status in the EAEU.

"We are confident that this will bring real benefits to both the Uzbek side and all other EAEU member states," the Russian leader noted.

Member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.