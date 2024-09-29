Four strong explosions in southern Beirut during Israeli Air Force attack — TV

BEIRUT, September 29. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force jets attacked at night Choueifat, the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, and delivered four missile strikes against it, Al Jadeed television reported.

According to the TV Channel, heavy explosions were in the residential property area. Strikes were made against the underground parking. Several fire engines and ambulance cars arrived at the attack site.

Choueifat borders on the territory of the Rafic Hariri International Airport. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, 33 people were killed and 195 were wounded in Lebanon over the day due to Israeli bombing.