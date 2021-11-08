Xi Jinping: Chinese authorities step up efforts to bolster Hainan openness

HAIKOU /China/, Nov. 8. /TASS/. The Chinese government will push ahead with pilot projects to boost trade and economic development and increase the openness of Hainan province, according to the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"China will conduct stress tests in Hainan's experimental free trade zones and the Free Trade Port to ensure a high degree of openness," he stressed in a video address at the opening of the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE).

According to Xi Jinping, Chinese authorities intend to actively promote the creation of a new mechanism for cross-border trade in services, which will facilitate the removal of restrictions on foreign companies. "The pilot zones are continuously reforming and innovating, constantly expanding access for foreign investment [to the Chinese market], and continuing to improve the business environment," he added.

As Xi Jinping clarified, China intends to closely work with other countries and is willing to join forces with them to stimulate the development of digital economy and improve the ecological situation around the world.

This year's CIIE is held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10 and involves about 3,000 commercial organizations, including those from Russia. More than 300 Hainan companies are represented at this large-scale event.

