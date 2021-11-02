Flight delays because of fog in Moscow impacting regional airports’ timetables

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Flight delays in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports due to dense fog in the capital have affected the regional air hubs.

On Tuesday, about 70 planes flying to Moscow had to land at alternate airports. According to the data of online boards of the Moscow airports, about 100 flights were delayed and 29 canceled due to the bad weather in the city.

As a result, the Nizhny Novgorod airport, which is the main alternative to Moscow’s airports, received 33 planes heading to the capital.

"Our airport is the main alternative to Moscow, so we are ready for such situations. In total, we received 33 flights," a spokesperson of the air hub told TASS, adding that the airport is working as usual.

Other regional airports had to adjust their timetables.

In particular, a source in one of the airports told TASS that the departure of five flights from St. Petersburg-based Pulkovo airport had been delayed.

According to the online board of the Kaliningrad-based Khrabrovo airport, the departure of seven flights to Domodedovo and Vnukovo has been currently delayed.

The Pskov airport was also unable to send one flight on time, the flight was postponed for about five hours. In Murmansk, the longest delay lasted about 2.5 hours. Two flights from Omsk to Moscow were also suspended.

In the Volga region, the Kirov airport halted flights to Moscow, Kaluga and St. Petersburg, as well as flights from Ufa. As the head of the commercial department of the airport, Alexei Gubin, told TASS that the delays were related to the fog in the capital. Delays are also reported at the Penza airport.

Because of bad weather conditions in Moscow and Orenburg, the Kazan airport received 7 flights, 4 of which (at 3:00 pm Moscow time) have already flown further along the route.

The airports of the southern regions of Russia also had to adjust their schedules. In particular, three flights departed from the Volgograd airport later than planned. The airports of Astrakhan, Simferopol and Sochi each delayed three flights, the airport of Gelendzhik - two flights, the airport in Anapa - one. In Krasnodar, three airlines had to adjust their schedules.

On the night from November 1 to 2, a dense fog covered Moscow. Marina Makarova, chief expert at the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, told TASS that the fog in the capital is of a natural origin and arose as a result of a sharp cooling of the air.

As of 3:00 pm, Moscow time, the press services of Moscow airports reported that weather conditions had begun to improve and airports were going to switch to their usual schedule.