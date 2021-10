NEW YORK, October 28. /TASS/. Facebook changes its name to Meta, Founder and CEO of the company Mark Zuckerberg said at the online presentation on Thursday.

"I’m proud to share that our company is now Meta," Zuckerberg said.

Fueled by name change news, Facebook stocks gain 2.75% to $8.6 per share during the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, .