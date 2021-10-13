German Economy Ministry unaware of requests to expedite Nord Stream 2 commissioning

BERLIN, October 13. /TASS/. The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany is unaware of potential requests to accelerate commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the light of the gas price hike, Ministry’s spokesperson Beate Baron said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"I know nothing about such [requests]," she said. "The certification process is now underway in the Federal Network Agency. This is a mandatory legal condition for commercial operation," the spokesperson said. German gas storages are now 75% filled, Baron added.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ended on September 10. To start pumping, the project operator should submit to the Mining Department of Stralsund certificates of conformance to technical standards. It is also required to be registered as an independent gas transport operator - the German Federal Network Agency should publish the draft resolution by January 8, 2022. If gas supplies start before registration, the operator will be fined. Such registration is needed to meet norms of the EU gas directive.