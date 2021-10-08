Google faces new penalty for refusal to delete prohibited information

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Google may face a new fine of 8 mln rubles ($111,400) for its refusal to delete prohibited information, the 422nd Justice of the Peace of Section of Moscow’s Tagansky District told TASS on Friday.

"The Court received two protocols prepared in respect of Google under Part 2 of Art. 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offense Code (refusal to delete information subject to mandatory removal under Russian laws). The company can face a fine up to 4 mln rubles under each of them. The court session on this matter is scheduled to November 8," the Court said.

In late September, the Justice of the Peace Court of Tagansky District of Moscow slapped the company with 6.5 mln rubles ($90,500) in fines under two episodes related to its refusal to delete prohibited information.