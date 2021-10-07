Hainan authorities note boost in consumption during PRC Founding day weekend

HAIKOU, October 7. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities recorded a significant increase in consumption during the week of national holidays from October 1 to October 7, on the occasion of China's Founding Day, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, citing data from Hainan's Department of Commerce, consumption growth was noted not only in the island's duty free shops, but also in city shopping centers. In the first four days of the holiday, retail sales in the province's shopping centers increased by 60.3% year-over-year and 113.44% above pre-pandemic levels. It is also noted that the consumption boom did not cause an increase in prices for food and basic necessities in the region.

According to the newspaper, to attract customers, many shopping centers in the province held promos and events, arranged concerts and giveaways. For example, on the square in front of the shopping center in Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan), a market was opened where goods of various categories were sold, promotions were held, and live creative performances were organized. Another shopping center in Haikou hosted thematic exhibitions on Chinese culture. Duty free shops in Sanya drew tourists with novelties: some brands presented new positions in their shops especially for the national holidays.

This year, the weekend in honor of the Founding Day of the People's Republic of China lasted from October 1 to October 7. Along with the holidays on the occasion of the New Year according to the lunar calendar, the first week of October is considered the favorite time of the Chinese people to travel, the period is dubbed the "golden week". According to the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in 2021, in seven days, Chinese residents made 515 million trips country-wide, the revenues of the domestic tourism industry amounted to 389.061 billion yuan (about $ 60.22 billion).