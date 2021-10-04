Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp outage lasts for over 5 hours

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, and a number of other services has been down around the world for more than five hours, according to Downdetector service, which tracks activities of popular Internet websites.

According to Downdetector, the first reports about problems with social networks after 18:37 Moscow time. Service failures were reported in European countries, Asia, North and South America, and Russia.

Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer wrote on Twitter that the company’s specialists are working to quickly eliminate network problems. "Sincere apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible," he said.

Schroepfer did not state when the services could resume activities and what could have caused the problems.