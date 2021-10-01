Expo-2020 exhibition to open to public at large on Friday

CAIRO, October 1. /TASS/. The world exhibition Expo-2020 in Dubai is opening to the public at large on Friday. One of the first global events of such a scale since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 2022 - for the first time in the history of the region of the Middle East and South Asia.

Taking part in the exposition under the motto Connecting Minds, Creating the Future will be more than 190 countries, including Russia and various organizations, foundations and education establishments, which will demonstrate their achievements in science, engineering, architecture and the arts. Over the 182 days the exhibition will be open it is expected to welcome 25 million visitors. The organizers have already described the exhibition as a triumph of creative endeavor, innovations, progress and culture. They have drafted a tight program envisaging up to 60 entertainment activities and interactive shows a day, including educational and music-and-dance events representing traditions and customs of different ethnic groups.

Russian pavilion

Russia's pavilion is one of the largest. This unique spherical structure is 25 meters tall and has 4,500 square meters in area. The theme of Russia's participation in Expo-2020 is Creative Mind: Driving the Future. The spotlight is on the processes that govern the individual's life in society and shape common values on which the future of humanity is based. The Industry and Trade Ministry has said Russia's best creative projects will be on display for six months. Expositions provided by Russian regions will take turns. Among others, visitors will be able to get familiar with Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Nizhni Novgorod Region, Tatarstan, Komi, Sakha and the Caucasus republics.

At the exposition Moscow will present its bid for hosting the a world exhibition in 2030.