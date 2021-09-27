YouTube will do ‘its best’ to settle issues in Russia

NEW YORK, September 27. /TASS/. Google’s YouTube will do everything possible to settle the issues in Russia, CEO Susan Wojcicki said on Sunday in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

"I think we really want to make sure that we’re working and serving audiences as much as we possibly can," she said, adding "And if it comes to a point where there’s an issue with the government, we’ll do our best always to work that out".

When asked about the removals of certain videos from the platform, Wojcicki said YouTube considers free speech a "core value" of its platform. "But when we work with governments, there are many things that we have to take in consideration, whether it’s local laws or what’s happening on the ground. So there’s always going to be multiple considerations," she added.