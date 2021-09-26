Gazprom fully honors its commitments on gas supplies to Europe - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 26./TASS/. Gazprom fully meets its obligations regarding gas supplies to Europe and is ready to export more, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the 'Moscow. Kremlin. Putin' program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel. .

Gazprom is ready for this. "It fully meets its commitments. Absolutely nobody has any claims whatsoever. And they can’t have them. Is Gazprom ready to continue signing contracts? Gazprom is interested in this," Peskov stressed.

Peskov castigated demands from the US that Gazprom increases gas transit via Ukraine. "Our consumers in Europe are our main partners. And Gazprom always proves its reliability under any circumstances," he stressed. That is why, these orders from the US are "nothing else but propaganda," Peskov added.