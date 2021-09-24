PGNiG has no veto right in certification of Nord Stream 2 in Germany, says regulator

BERLIN, September 24. /TASS/. Poland’s oil and gas company PGNiG (Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo), which has been engaged in the process of certification of Nord Stream 2 in Germany, will be able to come up with arguments during the procedure, although it will have no right to veto any decision, a representative of the German regulator - the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur, BNetzA) said in response to TASS request on Friday.

"The Federal Network Agency has answered affirmatively in response to applications by PGNiG SA and PST GmbH companies on their engagement in the [Nord Stream 2] certification process. The engaged sides may participate in the administrative process, particularly, they have the right to express their viewpoint," Fiete Wulff said representing the regulator.

"The sides engaged [in the process] have no veto right," he added.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10. Before pumping can commence, the operator of the project should submit certificates of technical norms conformance to the Stralsund mining authority. It should also be registered as an independent transport operator - the Federal grid agency is to issue certification by January 8, 2022. The agency cannot prohibit gas pumping, but if it starts before the registration is finalized the operator will be fined. This registration is obligatory for meeting the norms of the EU Gas Directive.

The Polish side claims Nord Stream fails to meet the formal requirements for certification in the preferential model of Independent Transmission Operator (ITO).