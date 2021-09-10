Russia, Belarus agree to unify agriculture laws — statement

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus agreed to form a common agricultural policy, including the convergence of the legislative framework in this area, according to the joint statement of Prime Ministers of Russia and Belarus Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko on the current development and further steps to deepen the integration processes within the Union State.

"The parties agreed on the convergence of the legislation in the field of agriculture in order to increase the volume of mutual trade in agricultural products, remove administrative barriers, ensure food security, and joint scientific and technological development of agriculture," the document said.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State was held in Minsk on Friday, where the decision on deepening integration was approved on the basis of 28 integration programs.