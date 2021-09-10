Construction of Nord Stream 2 completed — Gazprom

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed on the morning of September 10, Gazprom said in a statement.

"At a morning operational meeting of Gazprom, Chairman of the Board Alexey Miller said that at 8:45 Moscow time, the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been fully completed," the statement said.

It was reported earlier that the project operator had finished laying the last pipe of the Nord Stream 2. The company expects to commission the gas pipeline by the end of the year.

According to Gazprom, 5.6 bln cubic meters of gas can be supplied through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline this year.

Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that Gazprom plans to start supplying gas through the first string of Nord Stream 2 from October 1, and through both - by December 1.

Nord Stream 2 includes two lines of the gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The work was suspended in December 2019 after Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to the threat of US sanctions. Since December 2020, the construction of the gas pipeline has been resumed.