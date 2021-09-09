Siemens to cooperate with Russian Railways on creation of hydrogen-fueled trains

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Siemens is ready to provide its expertise in the creation of hydrogen-fueled rolling stock for Russian Railways and expects an expansion of cooperation in that area, President of Siemens Russia Alexander Liberov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"In Russia we have offered our technical participation, expertise to Russian Railways. We are at an initial stage so far, with no serious discussions in place, however, having the technology, production, a production facility at the Ural Locomotives enterprise, our joint venture with Sinara Group, we can speak about expanding cooperation with Russian Railways in that field," he said.

Siemens has already discussed hydrogen technologies with Russian Railways, Liberov added. "Clearly it is impossible to electrify all sections of the railway, first, it is very expensive, second, it will take much time, which is why the issue of replacing diesel fuel with hydrogen or with hybrid technologies is under discussion. Obviously, here, same as with digital technologies, it will take some time for the decision to grow ripe. But I am quite confident that this is the direction we will be moving," he emphasized.

The company is currently implementing a joint project with Deutsche Bahn in Germany and plans to put a hydrogen-fueled train in mass exploitation starting 2024, President of Siemens Russia said. Moreover, Siemens is developing a new platform for Mireo trains, establishing at the designing stage all necessary solutions and interfaces relating to components of hydrogen storage, power generation, and the use of accumulators.