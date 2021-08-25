Wildberries CEO tops rating of Russia’s richest women — Forbes

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Founder and CEO of the Russian e-commerce company Wildberries Tatiana Bakalchuk has become the new leader of Forbes’ annual rating of Russia’s richest women. The list was published on the magazine’s website on Wednesday.

According to Forbes, Bakalchuk’s fortune has skyrocketed by 1,200% over the year. Based on this indicator, she ranked second among all the world's billionaires from the Forbes 2021 ranking. Her fortune is estimated at $13 bln.

In 2020, Wildberries' turnover amounted to 437.2 bln rubles ($5.9 bln). As of end of May, 53,000 worked for Wildberries on a permanent or temporary basis.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of registered users has soared by six million totaling 46 million.

Forbes put ex-President of Inteco Management Elena Baturina in second place. She recently managed to boost her capital by selling Inteco to Mikail Shishkhanov. Baturina's fortune is estimated at $1.3 bln. Over the past year, foreign media wrote about her 1,391 times.

General Director of Russian meat producer Cherkizovo, Lidiya Mikhailova and her family rank third on the Forbes list. Her fortune is also estimated at $1.3 bln. In 2019, the Cherkizovo Group produced 1.16 mln tonnes of meat in live weight, which is 7.6% of all meat produced in Russia, the magazine says.

Forbes ranking

Ekaterina Fedun, the daughter of the second largest shareholder of Lukoil, Leonid Fedun, ranks fourth on the list with a fortune of $900 mln.

Valentina Schneider, co-owner of the Svetofor supermarket chain, and her family occupies the fifth position in the rating with a fortune of $650 mln.

Entrepreneur Olga Belyavtseva, who owns 35% of Progress, a mineral water and baby foods producer, is in sixth place. Her wealth is estimated at $600 mln.

Evgenia Guryeva, spouse of Andrei Guryev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Phosagro fertilizer producer, is in seventh place with a fortune $600 mln.

Tatyana Kovalchuk, who together with her husband Yuri Kovalchuk controls 32.3% of the Sogaz insurance company, ranks eighth with a fortune of $600 mln.

Co-owner and founder of the Sodruzhestvo Group of companies Natalya Lutsenko took ninth place with $600 mln.

Elena Rybolovleva, ex-wife of a billionaire, owner and president of the French football club Monaco, Dmitry Rybolovlev, ranks tenth ($600 million).

At the end of the list is Larisa Belobrova, the spouse of Sergey Darkin, the former governor of the Primorsky Region. The Nakhodka Active Marine Base fishing enterprise and the Primorye bank are registered in her name. Last year, her worth totaled 12.5 bln rubles ($169 mln).