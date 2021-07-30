Russian Energy Ministry to put forward gasoline export ban proposal soon — official

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian government is viewing an idea of temporary restrictions for gasoline export to stabilize the domestic market situation. The Energy Ministry can put forward its proposals in the near future, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

"We are indeed considering this now. The Energy Ministry is to present the proposal shortly. We additionally consider this instrument as a matter of principle because the demand is growing and we need to support the domestic market in full scope," Novak said.

Prices remain under pressure during the exchange trading, the official said. "Although they rose yesterday, they were falling for several days before that. That is, the situation is rather volatility and the market should be stabilized," Novak added.