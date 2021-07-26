Russian Energy Ministry to decide on gasoline export ban in coming days — Deputy Minister

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry may decide on the gasoline export ban shortly and all the regulatory documents are ready, Deputy Minister Pavel Sorokin told reporters on Monday.

"The regulation for the temporary ban is ready. We are now looking at the details and daily dynamics. Volumes increased and prices started declining over the last two days on the exchange. Therefore, all the documents are ready, we will get a regulatory impact assessment and we will be ready to file for a temporary ban, subject to compliance with all international agreements," Sorokin said.

The decision will be made on the basis of the exchange fuel price increase or decline and market saturation with fuel volumes, the official said. "If there is no improvement, we will make the decision in the coming days," he said.