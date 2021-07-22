Wintershall Dea expects Nord Stream 2 to be commissioned shortly

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Wintershall Dea, one of the investors in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project, is looking forward to its completion and startup as soon as practicable, the company said on Thursday.

"Being the project investor, we hope the Nord Stream 2 will be completed and commissioned in the shortest time possible," the company said.

"We are confident the Nord Stream 2 will make an important contribution to the provision of energy security of Europe and its transition to energy supply safe for the climate, and will also help to compensate further decline of internal gas production in Europe," Wintershall Dea noted.

The Nord Stream 2 will become a modern, cost-efficient, and environmentally safe route for direct gas supply to European consumers, the company said. Unlike any other projects, the Nord Stream 2 did not get any subsidies or government funding, it added.