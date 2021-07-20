Putin insists on decade-long clear-cut production plans for civilian aviation industry

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed aircraft manufacturers to lay out clear production plans for the civil aviation industry up until 2030 at the very least and to guarantee financing. He was speaking at a meeting on the implementation of key projects in the field of civil aircraft construction.

"We need to clearly define the long-term plans of manufacturers for the production of aviation equipment at least until 2030, as well as their responsibility for their obligations in terms of delivery time, prices, quality and maintenance of such equipment," the head of state said.

Putin stressed that "these plans must be supported by appropriate funding from various sources".

The Russian leader also instructed industry members "to hammer out proposals to support the sales of domestic aircraft and their subsequent maintenance". "All this will help meet the demand from airlines," the leader explained.

The head of state noted that "it is important to maintain the operational reliability and serviceability of the aircraft fleet, in particular to meet the deadlines for the supply of engines and spare parts". He also ordered the industry representatives to report on "what results have been achieved in this important area".

President Putin recalled that earlier the government had been instructed to develop and approve a state order program for domestically manufactured civil aircraft for the period until 2030. He said that he is waiting for them to report, on what stage of development this program is.