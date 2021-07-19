Google in open dialog with Russian regulators — company

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Google and its video hosting YouTube are in contact with Russian regulators and take measures concerning the content posted on the video hosting according to inspection results, press service of Google told TASS on Monday.

"Google and YouTube are in the constant open dialog with Russian regulators and do it in accordance with work with authorities of worldwide. A clear-cut content check process exists, which is communicated by users or authorities to the company. Appropriate measures are taken according to check results if required," the company said in a comment.

On July 18, the Russian mass media regulator informed that YouTube had failed to delete about 5,000 prohibited materials. The video hosting is the leader in terms of numbers of non-removed unlawful content, the authority said.