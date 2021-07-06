MOEX index surpasses 3,900 points, updating all-time high

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.37% and amounted to 3,896.82 points, the RTS index rose by 0.71% to 1,676.45 points.

At the same time, by 10:07 Moscow time, the MOEX index reached 3,900.06 points (+0.45%), having updated its historical maximum. In turn, the RTS index rose by 0.83% to 1,678.42 points.

By 10:35 Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth to 3,901.34 points (+0.48%), the RTS index was at the level of 1,677.56 points (+0.78%).

The price of September futures contract for Brent oil on London’s ICE increased by 0.73% to $77.72 per barrel. WTI crude oil rose by 2.28% to $76.87 per barrel.