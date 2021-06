MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in August 2021 surged to $74.04 per barrel on the London’s ICE on Tuesday, having crossed the level of $74 a barrel for the first time since April 2019.

Brent prices slightly decelerated later to $74.02 a barrel.

WTI oil gained 1.74% at the same time and totaled $71.86 per barrel.