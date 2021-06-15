The number of vehicles running on alternative energy sources on Hainan exceeded 77,000

HAIKOU, June 15 /TASS/. The total number of vehicles on alternative energy sources registered in the southern Chinese province of Hainan by the end of May exceeded 77,000 which was 4.87% of the total number of cars on the island, www.hinews.cn reported on Tuesday.

Thus, according to this indicator, Hainan ranked fourth in China after such cities as Shanghai, Beijing and Tianjin. The total number of vehicles running on alternative energy fuel, which in China includes not only electric vehicles, but also hybrid vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, began to skyrocket in the Hainan province after the adoption of a plan to promote green transportation in 2019. In 2019, there were about 12,000 such cars on the island, and in 2020 their number already exceeded 31,600.

In 2021, the Hainan authorities plan to increase the number of "green cars" on provincial roads by another 25,000, as well as significantly expand the network of charging stations for electric vehicles. In the first five months of the year, more than 11,300 new cars on alternative energy sources have already been registered on the island. In April, 2021 the authorities announced subsidies for individual purchases of such vehicles in the amount of 6,000-10,000 yuan ($ 937- $ 1,562).

Hainan is the first province in China to announce plans to completely end the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles on the island by 2030 in an effort to combat pollution and protect the local environment. To this end, the government will encourage the purchase of electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as develop all the necessary infrastructure.