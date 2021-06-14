Bitcoin up by over 10%

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin climbed by 10.05% to $39,131, according to the trading data as of 02:55 am Moscow time.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.