MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The ruble rate on the Moscow Exchange responded by minor growth to the decision of the Bank of Russia to increase the key rate to 5.5%, according to trading data.

The dollar drops by 0.31% to 71.55 rubles. The euro lost 0.38% to 87 rubles.

Russian stock indices are in the black after the regulator’s decision. The MOEX Russia Index added 0.5% to 3,846.66 points. The RTS Index gained 0.9% to 1,692.47 points.