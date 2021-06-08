USC enterprises can create underwater robots to protect Arctic shelf

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. Design offices and enterprises of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) are capable of developing and building underwater robotic systems for protecting the Arctic shelf and drilling platforms, the company’s CEO Alexey Rakhmanov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"This is one of our favorite topics — underwater robots, there is no doubt," Rakhmanov said, answering a question about whether USC enterprises are ready to build an underwater robot to protect sea areas of the Arctic continental shelf.

At the same time, he noted that a state order is needed to implement this project.