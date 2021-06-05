Russia received six applications for supplying military robots abroad since 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Since 2019, Russia has received six applications from abroad for the supply of ground military robots, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Since 2019, the FSMTC of Russia has received six requests from foreign customers interested in Russian military ground robotics. Our partners are greatly interested in the Uran-6 robot mine clearance system," Shugaev said.

According to him, applications for fire-fighting robotics and licensed production of robots have also been received. "In addition, we have applications for the supply of a robotic fire extinguishing complex Uran-14 and for organizing the assembly production of robot fire extinguishing and demining complexes," he said.

