Moscow to expand investment in fields improving people’s life, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia plans to expand investments in the transport, telecommunications infrastructure and other fields improving people’s life, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of foreign companies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"In coming years, we intend to boost investment in the development of transport, telecommunications, tourist infrastructure, projects in the area of high technologies, healthcare, urban development, other fields defining the quality of people’s life," he said.

The country provides ample opportunities for the private initiative and good investment in this direction, the president stressed.

The pandemic-related risks persist so far, though the world and national economies are gradually returning to familiar life, private and business contacts are recovering, opportunities for the launch of promising and earlier postponed projects are reopening, Putin said.