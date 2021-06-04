Sanctions against Yamal-Europe gas pipeline would be "a shot in the foot" — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The possible imposition of sanctions by the West against the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline would be a "shot in the foot" and therefore can be viewed as unlikely, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"It seems to me that this will be a "shot in the foot" for ourselves. This is a transit gas pipeline passing through the territory of Belarus, it provides gas supplies primarily to European consumers. More than 30 bln cubic meters of gas annually through this gas pipeline is supplied to Europe, therefore, in my opinion, it is simply unreasonable. It is unlikely that our colleagues will make this decisions," Novak said. He stressed that Yamal - Europe is one of the key gas pipelines, it must continue to function.

On May 24, United Kingdom Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said at the British Parliament that London would consider a proposal to impose restrictive measures on the Nord Stream 2 and Yamal-Europe pipelines following the emergency landing of Ryanair in Minsk.

