Gerhard Schroeder re-elected as Chairman of Board of Directors of Rosneft

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Rosneft re-elected Gerhard Schroeder as its chairman at a meeting on June 3, the company said in a statement.

Schroeder has been a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rosneft since 2017.

At the meeting the line-up of the Board Committees was formed. The following members have been elected to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Rosneft Oil Company: Hans-Georg Rudloff (Chairman of the Committee); Matthias Warnig; Karin Kneissl.

The following members have been elected to the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee of the Board of Directors of Rosneft Oil Company: Robert Dudley (Chairman of the Committee); Alexander Novak; Faisal Alsuwaidi; Hamad Rashid Al-Mohannadi; Karin Kneissl.

The Rosneft Board of Directors includes 11 people: ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, former BP CEO Robert Dudley, BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft Igor Sechin, Qatar Investment Authority representatives Faizal Alsuwaidi and Hamad Rashid al-Mohannadi, Nord Stream 2 AG CEO Matthias Warnig, Marcuard Holding Chairman Hans-Jorg Rudloff, and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.