Moscow, Berlin can create solar-powered ferries

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia and Germany are drafting terms of reference for solar-powered ferries, Russia’s First Deputy Minister of Industry Vasily Osmakov said during the plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are proactively discussing solar-powered ferries with colleagues now," the official said. While it "was discussed as something hypothetical now, the terms of reference are prepared now," Osmakov noted.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is held this year from June 2 to 5.