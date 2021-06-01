German negotiators head to US to discuss Nord Stream 2 - report

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. A high-ranking negotiating team from Germany is due to visit Washington, D.C. this week to discuss the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with the US government, Funke media group reported, according to Finanzen.net portal.

According to the report, the team consists of the German Chancellor’s foreign policy adviser, Jan Hecker, and her chief economic adviser, Lars-Hendrik Roeller. They will meet with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and new Trade Representative Katherine Tai.